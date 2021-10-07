Cycle NC riders to visit Duplin Friday

MOUNT OLIVE — Mount Olive, Kenansville and Wallace will roll out the welcome mat to hundreds of cyclists who are expected to roll in throughout the day on Friday, Oct. 8. Mount Olive’s Historic Train Depot will serve as a rest stop for Cycle NC’s annual Mountains to the Coast ride, which kicked off Saturday, Oct. 2 in Sparta and ends over 450 miles later on Saturday, Oct. 9 at North Topsail Beach. Cycle NC organizers anticipate approximately 800 riders will participate.