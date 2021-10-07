CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Mark Thomas Likely To Be Elected to St. Clairsville City Council

Intelligencer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer attorney and past Belmont County commissioner Mark Thomas is likely to be elected to St. Clairsville City Council on Nov. 2. Thomas, 61, made headlines over the past week, having been arrested Tuesday and transported to Columbus for arraignment in federal court. He pleaded innocent to four counts of felony mail fraud related to allegations that he abused his power of attorney to steal more than half a million dollars from an elderly client of his former law practice who was suffering from dementia.

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 0

