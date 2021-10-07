CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dike, IA

GC/G-R wins Dike-New Hartford meet

Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIKE — A measured performance from Kaden Lynch led the way for Grundy Center-Gladbrook Reinbeck as GC/G-R took home the team title Tuesday at Dike-New Hartford’s Invite. Lynch finished in third place in a time of 16 minutes, 57 seconds. He was followed up by Soren Cleveland in ninth place with a time of 17:16.7 to give GC/G-R two top-ten runners. Brennen Sager finished the race in 15th place at 17:30.9 and Ethan Sadler took 21st place with a run of 17:46.9.

www.timesrepublican.com

