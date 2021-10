KENANSVILLE — Duplin celebrated its first Greek Day in the Park Saturday, Sept. 25, at Kenan Park. “We had well over 500 people from all over,” said Theresa Best, one of the event organizers with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Duplin County Alumnae. According to Best, participants drove from all over North Carolina’s East Coast, even some folks from as far as Virginia came to the event.