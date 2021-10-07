Outdoor Burning Limits in Effect

Due to the high wildfire hazard conditions experienced this summer and continued lack of sufficient precipitation, Klickitat County is extending the ban on outdoor burning within Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Two, defined as lands between the Klickitat County Fire District No. 7 eastern boundary west to the western boundaries of Klickitat County Fire Districts No. 4, 12 and 15 then north on the Klickitat River to the north county line, to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire Districts No. 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 15; outside the corporate limits of any city or town; the jurisdiction of the Yakama Indian Nation; and the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and prohibiting the issuance of burning permits except for authorized agricultural burning. Residential barbecues will be allowed. This ban on outdoor burning shall be in full force and effect through October 15, 2021. The public is directed to check with the appropriate authorities concerning burning restrictions within the corporate limits of any city or town. To read the full resolution go to www.klickitatcounty.org/249/Emergency-Management.

