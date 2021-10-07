CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor Burning Limits in Effect

Intelligencer
 7 days ago

West Virginia’s fall fire season is underway. While most of us have already noticed a change in the crispness of the air and a leaf fluttering to the ground here and there, the official start of the season brings with it limits on outdoor burning for the rest of the year.

www.theintelligencer.net

