Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said playing against the Giants was the final step to his return from last year’s ankle injury. “As much as I’ve tried to put it off, as much as I’ve tried not to think about it, I think it just naturally does, right?” Prescott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “And it’s in the back of your head, unconsciously or not. Yeah, I would say I didn’t quite feel as energetic or as myself early in the game. I don’t know if that played a part in it or not, but once I threw that touchdown to CeeDee, that was kind of when I just started rolling and got in a groove.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO