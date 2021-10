Tom Brady’s return to New England this week was the headline story for Week 4. An underlooked aspect of that game was another date between Brady and history. The Buccaneers quarterback entered the game just 68 yards short of the all-time career passing yards record. Early in the first half he officially passed Drew Brees for the most career passing yards in NFL history. A fitting moment against the team where he racked up a majority of those passing yards. Brady has held the career passing touchdown record for some time.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO