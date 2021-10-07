CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EMGS: Update on cash position

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Banking regulators in Mexico recently revoked the banking license of Accendo Banco S.A. (“Accendo Bank” or the “Bank”), and consequently, in accordance with Mexican financial regulation applicable to Accendo Bank, initiated a liquidation process of the Bank.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Nexla nabs $12M Series A as it builds cash flow positive data operations biz

Industry Ventures led the round, with participation from Liberty Global Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Engineering Capital, Storm Ventures, Correlation Ventures and a number of industry angels. Company co-founder and CEO Saket Saurabh says that his company has been building a data platform, and bringing together the integration, preparation and monitoring of...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

EMGS: Vessel activity and multi-client sales update for the third quarter 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the “Company” or “EMGS”) releases information on vessel activity and multi-client sales during the quarter 4-5 working days after the close of each quarter. The Company defines vessel utilisation as the percentage of the vessel charter period spent on proprietary or multi-client data acquisition. Downtime (technical or maritime), mobilisation, steaming, and some standby activities are not included in the utilisation rate.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Alkido Pharma Trading 30% Below Cash Value Despite Positive Indications

Biotechnology development company AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) recently released its 1st-quarter report, which revealed the strongest balance sheet in the company’s history with approximately $102 million in cash and cash equivalents. It also shows a market capitalization of $73 million — trading approximately 30% below cash value. Investors typically...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

OpGen (OPGN) Provides Business Update and Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue and Cash Position for Q3

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that total preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was approximately $1.2 million, up from $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Cash as of September 30, 2021 was approximately $25.4 million, an increase from the $13.4 million as of December 31, 2020.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banking License#Emgs#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Accendo Banco S A#The Bank Rrb#Mexican#Accendo Bank#The Company#Company#Publishe
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
GOBankingRates

22 Companies That Hire at $15 an Hour

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor -- a rate that barely constitutes a living wage in many states. A family of four relying upon the minimum wage...
RETAIL
CNN

The global supply chain nightmare is about to get worse

(CNN) — Computer chip shortages. Epic port congestion. And a serious lack of truck drivers. The world's delicate supply chains are under extreme stress. The supply chain nightmare is jacking up prices for consumers and slowing the global economic recovery. Unfortunately, Moody's Analytics warns supply chain disruptions "will get worse before they get better."
INDUSTRY
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

Unilever is a top global consumer goods company that generates huge amounts of cash. Altria is in a good position to maintain its sizable dividend, and shares look cheap at current prices. Leggett & Platt has a long and lucrative track record of paying and raising its dividend. Building a...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497 VanEck Funds

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CHANGES IN PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGY. This Supplement updates certain information contained in the above-dated Prospectus for VanEck Funds (the “Trust”) regarding Emerging Markets Fund (the “Fund”). You may obtain...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy