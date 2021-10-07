CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Nicolaus, CA

Colusa, East Nicolaus likely to decide first SVL title in two years

By Jeff Larson
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 7 days ago
High school volleyball is in its final month with just a few weeks left in the regular season, so at this point it becomes about strengthening one’s resume and jockeying for a playoff position.

Colusa and East Nicolaus High girls volleyball teams are the two powers of the Sacramento Valley League and will meet on Oct. 12 to, in all likelihood, decide the league 2021 crown – the first championship in the SVL in two seasons due to COVID-19.

Colusa, at last check, is 21-2 and unbeaten in the SVL at 8-0. East Nic is a half-game behind the RedHawks in league and 11-1 overall following its straight-set (25-15, 25-19, 25-13) sweep at nonleague foe Lindhurst Wednesday.

Kiyana Faupula had 11 kills, Remmington Hewitt added 10 kills for the Spartans.

Colusa completed its season series with Paradise, winning in straight sets (25-12, 25-11, 25-20) Wednesday.

Reese Roper floored 10 kills, while setter Abby Myers had 26 assists.

Head coach Kim Roper’s team gets set for a long road trip to compete in the 18th annual Southern California Invitational against powers from all across the state at Alliant University in San Diego. Colusa is scheduled to open against Perry and Westview in pool play action Friday, followed by a crossover match against another pool to complete day one.

“My hope is that (the) competition will help with our game,” Roper said. “It’s going to be fast, quick (with) hopefully some good rallies.”

East Nic, meanwhile, has five scheduled matches left – four of which are against teams the Spartans have beaten during round one of SVL play.

The other team is Colusa, which East Nic has lost to the last five times, including on Sept. 16 in four sets.

Round two between the SVL frontrunners is five days away at East Nicolaus High School.

Other volleyball action

Yuba City 3, River Valley 1

YC took down its rival in four sets Wednesday, 20-25, 13-25, 25-12, 16-25. RV fell to 2-13 overall and 1-6 in league. YC went to 5-7, 3-5 on the year.

RV’s Abigail Shackelford had four aces and seven kills. Lyanna Martin finished with 15 digs.

YC’s statistics were not available by the date of publication.

