Former governor Terry McAuliffe, currently running for a second term, created a stir in the recent gubernatorial debate when he opined that “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” It was part of a longer off-the-cuff statement, not necessarily a proclamation of inviolable education policy. So I’ll credit McAuliffe with common sense enough to assume he didn’t mean it in any absolute sense, that parents should always keep their mouths shut when it comes to their kids’ schools. Still, I bet he regrets uttering the words.

