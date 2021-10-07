Meigs drug investigation leads to pursuit, arrests
POMEROY — A Meigs County drug-trafficking investigation culminated in two arrests Tuesday following a motorcycle pursuit in Pomeroy. As agents with the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force were in the process of obtaining a search warrant for 313 Condor St. in Pomeroy, information was received that suspects had left the residence on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to a press release from Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.www.newsandsentinel.com
