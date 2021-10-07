CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disposal of two non-strategic assets

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sale of a logistics warehouse and a small vacant stand-alone property for a total of €4.9 million (excluding transfer taxes) Paris, 7 October 2021: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR0000060196), a real estate investment company specialising in retail...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 2 100 own shares outside the stock exchange. Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 1 October 2021 2 100 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 26.055. Reference is also made to the press release of 8 October 2021 related to the sale and purchase...
STOCKS
rebusinessonline.com

Strategic Office Partners Buys Two-Building Office Property in Tempe for $132M

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Strategic Office Partners has acquired a two-building office property located at 2114 and 2116 S. Freedom Way in Tempe. Boyer Co. sold the asset for $132 million. Barry Gabel, Chris Marchildon and Will Mast of CBRE represented the seller. According to CBRE, the sale is the highest...
TEMPE, AZ
The Guardian

Graduate Strategic Development Manager

Celsius Graduate Recruitment are delighted to be working with one of Europe’s leading Global Events and Conferencing Consultancies based in Central London. Our client is undergoing an unprecedented expansion of their sales force and are looking for self-motivated and money-hungry graduates to drive the business even further and become consultants operating at C-level contact within large enterprise organisations. The company we are working with provides specialist Business Development, Sales & Market Intelligence and Strategic Consultancy Services to some of the world’s leading organisations including Tesco, BP, Barclays, Rolls Royce, BT and many more.
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

OpenVault secures strategic investment

OpenVault, a source of SaaS-based revenue and network improvement solutions and data-driven insights for the broadband industry, has announced a strategic funding event that is intended to fuel the next stage of the company’s growth. OpenVault has secured significant funding from three existing customers – Service Electric Cablevision, Service Electric...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euronext Paris#Streetinsider Premium#Isin#Loir Et Cher#Mrm#Calendar Financial
Reuters

Occidental agrees to sell two Ghana assets for $750 mln

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) agreed to sell its interests in two Ghana offshore fields for $750 million to Kosmos Energy and Ghana National Petroleum Corp, the oil and gas producer said on Wednesday, as it looks to cut the debt it took on with its purchase of Anadarko Petroleum.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

China Oil Gangran announces two strategic agreements

The Framework Agreement about the Yantai Xigang LNG Project is the first major project the Group has pursued in the field of energy and environment following its appointment of a new management team comprising industry heavyweights, marking an important step on the path of business transformation. According to the Framework...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Accenture Makes Strategic Buy

Accenture looks to provide more services and scale capabilities for intelligent management services with the acquisition of Advoco. Since 2017, Accenture acquired a total of 24 companies in an effort to grow what its Industry X capabilities. Per Businesswire:. Advoco’s mission is to form trusted advisor partnerships with clients across...
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

Newly Launched MOVCAP Makes Local Debut with Two East Side Assets

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of 51 and 217 E. Houston St., two mixed-use properties totaling 18,475 square feet. The final sale price was $13,200,000. The firm’s Michael F. DeCheser, Bryan F. Hurley, Robert Burton and Bobby Carrozzo represented the seller, TDJ Holdings. Newly founded real estate investment firm MOVCAP, led by Lawrence Movtady, acquired the assets in its first New York City transaction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Everi Acquires Strategic Assets From Meter Image Capturing For Undisclosed Sum

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) has acquired certain strategic assets of Meter Image Capturing LLC (MIC), a privately-owned progressive meter reporting technology provider, for an undisclosed sum. Meter Image utilizes optical and voice recognition to accurately record and store all progressive meter data of electronic gaming machines on a casino...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Realty Income navigated the COVID-19 pandemic as well as could be hoped. Realty Income's track record of safety and dividend growth is perfect for income investors. A great alternative for dividend investors looking for safe and steady income are real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies often feature highly resilient business models that can shake off big economic shocks.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

Unilever is a top global consumer goods company that generates huge amounts of cash. Altria is in a good position to maintain its sizable dividend, and shares look cheap at current prices. Leggett & Platt has a long and lucrative track record of paying and raising its dividend. Building a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for $55 or Less

Coca-Cola's 3.1% dividend yield tops the non-alcoholic beverage industry's average yield of 2.6%. Enbridge has been paying dividends to investors for over 66 years. Cardinal Health's 4.03% dividend yield tops that of competitors. One thing that all investment portfolios can benefit from is dividend-paying stocks. Dividends provide investors with the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion

SeatGeek, a mobile tech platform selling tickets for live sporting events, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation RedBall Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The company will receive proceeds of $675 million, which includes a fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $100 million, and $575 million held in the trust account of RedBall. Proceeds are earmarked for growth by expanding partnerships into new markets, scaling marketing, for M&A and for technology innovation. RedBall is a unit of RedBird Capital Partners, an investment firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and investments in sports, media, and ticketing including the YES Network, On Location Experiences, Skydance, Wasserman, OneTeam Partners, Fenway Sports Group, the XFL, Toulouse FC, and the IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed SeatGeek. SeatGeek was created in 2009 and targets the $126 billion global live entertainment business. Jack Groetzinger will remain as CEO of the new company along with the current executive team.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit. WallachBeth Capital,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

