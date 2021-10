The Gen Z vs. Millennial war is draining. You have both sides constantly throwing passive-aggressive digs at each other, especially over the ’90s and 2000s. As a Gen Z’er, I felt like I should step up to the plate and defend why the ’90s and early 2000s are such a big part of our identity, and why millennials should feel honored that we’re reviving these trends.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO