Rachel Reno

Petoskey - Rachel Leigh Reno, born June 25, 1981, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She passed away peacefully after battling an illness. Rachel was born to Timothy and Arlene Reno and has been a lifelong resident of Petoskey, Michigan. After graduating from Petoskey High School in 1999, Rachel attended North Central Michigan College, Northern Michigan University, and Spring Arbor University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and Early Childhood Development.