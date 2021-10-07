James L. Thompson

EAST LIVERPOOL — Anyone visiting the Riverview Cemetery may have noticed that monument cleaning is a service provided by the maintenance staff at the cemetery upon request. The service was started about a year and half ago and has been successful. As many may also be aware, there are many historic and exquisite old monuments in one of the very old sections of the cemetery. The occupants of this section are some of the major contributors to the foundation of East Liverpool. Those who have ever toured the section would note many of the monuments were placed for families that founded potteries in East Liverpool as well as the other businesses that shaped the city.

