James L. Thompson
Trenton, IL - James L. Thompson, 77, of Trenton, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born June 1, 1944, in Sparta, IL, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Thompson retired from Liese Lumber, Belleville, IL, after 30 years of loyal employment. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Retirees and a faithful member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Jim was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan, a former St. Louis Ram's fan, and a brief St. Louis BattleHawks fan "Ka-Kaw". In his younger years, he played baseball and softball. He thoroughly enjoyed his summer residence in Charlevoix, MI. Jim was a U. S. Army veteran.www.petoskeynews.com
Comments / 0