Obituaries

James L. Thompson

Petoskey News-Review
 7 days ago

Trenton, IL - James L. Thompson, 77, of Trenton, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born June 1, 1944, in Sparta, IL, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Thompson retired from Liese Lumber, Belleville, IL, after 30 years of loyal employment. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Retirees and a faithful member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Jim was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan, a former St. Louis Ram's fan, and a brief St. Louis BattleHawks fan "Ka-Kaw". In his younger years, he played baseball and softball. He thoroughly enjoyed his summer residence in Charlevoix, MI. Jim was a U. S. Army veteran.

Review

Thompson monument refurbished

EAST LIVERPOOL — Anyone visiting the Riverview Cemetery may have noticed that monument cleaning is a service provided by the maintenance staff at the cemetery upon request. The service was started about a year and half ago and has been successful. As many may also be aware, there are many historic and exquisite old monuments in one of the very old sections of the cemetery. The occupants of this section are some of the major contributors to the foundation of East Liverpool. Those who have ever toured the section would note many of the monuments were placed for families that founded potteries in East Liverpool as well as the other businesses that shaped the city.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH

