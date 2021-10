October 13, 2021. Residents spoke to oppose the Planned Development Zone Initiation for a 268 apartment complex dubbed Green Valley III (Apartments) proposed by the Spanos Corporation. 40 community comments all opposed the project due to traffic, expected parking overflow problems, lack of school capacity, unsafe fire safety (not properly planned for evacuation in case of a fire), and other issues. Fairfield has an RHNA allocation of 3,069 housing units. The Train Station Specific Plan already has 3,527 approved housing units. A combination of all approved and construction in progress units is 8,260. There is no need to approve projects that will ruin the quality of life of current residents.

