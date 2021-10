Chef Aron Schwartz brings his experienced palate, attention to detail and joy of cooking to Ranch 45. Award-winning Chef Aron Schwartz brings a deep ardor for food and years of culinary expertise to his role as Dinner Chef at Ranch 45. Most recently coming from the Marriot Marquis in the San Diego Marina, one of San Diego premier luxury hotels, Aron thrived as the executive chef for over 15 years where he built out 3 restaurants and won numerous awards including “Chef of the Fest” at the San Diego Food and Wine Festival. Prior to his time with the Marriot Marquis, Aron served as a chef at Bernard’O Restaurant in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO