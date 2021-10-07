CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

GERALD PHILLIP PRECORD

Alpena News
 7 days ago

Gerald Phillip Precord, age 76 of Seguin, Texas passed away on Oct. 4, 2021. Gerald was born on Aug. 3, 1945 in Alpena, Michigan to Virginia (Malenski) and Phillip Precord. Gerald retired from Wal Mart Distribution Center after 25 years of service. He served for seven years with the Sand Hills Volunteer Fire Department. He will also be remembered as an avid hunter. Gerald was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Ward in Seguin.

