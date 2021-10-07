CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Toast The Season With Seasonal Ciders

 7 days ago

Not only can apples be featured in food recipes, they can also be used to make beverages such as cider. One local brewery, Pivot Brewing Company in Lexington, Ky., is using their favorite season as inspiration for two of their most popular seasonal ciders. Both products are made in-house, with the apples pressed on-site which helps to give the products superior flavor. pivotbrewingcompany.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bpru8_0cJhxNBf00
  • Off Trail: A sweet cider filled with gentle autumn flavors, chai and vanilla. Very Kentucky, as the cider can image was inspired by Natural Bridge and The Gorge. Hikers and nature enthusiasts go wild for this one.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1csX_0cJhxNBf00
  • Smokey the Pear: Much-anticipated and one of the most requested products in Pivot’s taproom year-round. This brand cranks it up a notch with a flavor profile much like that of a cinnamon smoked pear, with notes of vanilla to balance the stronger spice. The can is inspired by Mother Nature and the fight to protect her.

By Lindsay McDonald | Images from Pivot Brewing Company

P.S. Want to try cooking with apples? Try this sausage and apple saute or dutch baby with sauteed apples recipe.

Comments / 0

 

