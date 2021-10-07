Toast The Season With Seasonal Ciders

Released in April 2020, C Pan Zhang’s debut novel, How Much of These Hills is Gold might have easily been buried under the morass of COVID-19 news that was filling the public consciousness last spring. But, as with most things, the cream rises to the top in the literary world. It was not only listed as an Amazon Best Book upon its release, but also made the Notable Books of 2020 lists for both the Washington Post and the New York Times. With all the book’s accolades, it’s easy to see why it has become a must-read for Carmichael’s Community Book Club in Louisville. Today’s Transitions listened in on the discussion.

