MCHS Homecoming Parade returns

Metropolis marked its first parade since Christmas 2019 when the Massac County High School Homecoming parade marched its way down the city's streets on Friday, Oct. 1. The parade had around 50 entries from the classes and sports teams of the high school and Massac Junior High, along with students from the five elementary schools, and area businesses and organizations. The parade's theme was “Wild, Wild, West.” A tradition of the 1950s and '60s, the Homecoming parade returned to MCHS in 2007.