‘Squid Game’ Is Now Playable On Mobile—Will You Live To Inherit The Prize Pot?

The snacking themed merge puzzle game, Love and Pies, has just become available for free to play on iOS and Android devices this week. So far, it has received 4.8 stars out of 5 on the App Store and 4.4 stars out of 5 on Google Play. The game takes place in a café, but this café is a crime scene where players must help the owner’s daughter and single mother, Amelia, find the culprit to a crime in which a family café was rudely burned down and help her search for the possibility of love. Amelia has just left her simple life in the country behind in order to help her mother run her café. However, upon her arrival her mother is missing and the café has been turned to rubble. The developers of Love and Pies is Trailmix, the London based company also responsible for the hit puzzle game in 2012, Farm Heroes Saga. They are very excited for players to try out their new game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO