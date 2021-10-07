CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Squid Game’ Is Now Playable On Mobile—Will You Live To Inherit The Prize Pot?

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs acclaim for South Korean Netflix hit series Squid Game cascaded worldwide, one question has been revolving in the minds of millions: would they risk killing themselves in a brutal bloodbath—and those of loved ones—for 46.5 billion Korean won (nearly US$40 million)?. Luckily, you don’t have to go all the...

designtaxi.com

Fast Company

These 10 mobile games are topping global charts right now

Beware screen time alerts. Sensor Tower, which measures the app economy, has released a new analysis of the top-grossing mobile games worldwide for the third quarter of 2021. The ranking reveals the leaders that have captured the market as consumer spending continues to grow, albeit at a more normal pace than pandemic highs. Here’s the top 10:
mxdwn.com

The New Match and Merge Mobile Game, Love and Pies, is Now Available

The snacking themed merge puzzle game, Love and Pies, has just become available for free to play on iOS and Android devices this week. So far, it has received 4.8 stars out of 5 on the App Store and 4.4 stars out of 5 on Google Play. The game takes place in a café, but this café is a crime scene where players must help the owner’s daughter and single mother, Amelia, find the culprit to a crime in which a family café was rudely burned down and help her search for the possibility of love. Amelia has just left her simple life in the country behind in order to help her mother run her café. However, upon her arrival her mother is missing and the café has been turned to rubble. The developers of Love and Pies is Trailmix, the London based company also responsible for the hit puzzle game in 2012, Farm Heroes Saga. They are very excited for players to try out their new game.
VIDEO GAMES
vrscout.com

Netflix Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ Is Now A VR Game

Fight for your life in this fan-made VR game based on the popular South Korean survival drama. Unless you’ve been living under a rock the past few weeks, odds are you’ve heard about Netflix’s latest global sensation, Squid Game. In this South Korean survival drama, a group of 456 individuals, each of whome suffering from financial difficulties, participate in a series of diabolical competitions based on classic childrens games for the chance to win a staggering ₩45.6 billion ($38.7 million USD).
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Squid Game's' Prize Money Is Impressive, but It Comes With Sacrifices

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Squid Game. The games in Squid Game on Netflix are interesting for sure, but what viewers have questions about is the prize money. People in extreme financial difficulty in Korea risk it all for an opportunity to win a huge cash prize in the Squid Game series of competitions and with each game, the prize gets larger.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Netflix Is Now Selling Official ‘Squid Game’ Merchandise in Its Online Store

Netflix has moved fast to roll out official merchandise for “Squid Game,” in a bid to capitalize on the unexpected success of the Korean survival thriller. The streamer’s merch for “Squid Game” (at this link) includes T-shirts with the show’s logo and key images from the series ($34.95), a shirt that lets you pick a custom player number ($39.95), and a customizable hoodie that lets you pick a square, triangle or circle icon — which represent the three different guard ranks — along with show logo in English or Korean ($49.95).
TV & VIDEOS
Tyla

You Can Now Download A Squid Game App

Are you one of the millions of viewers hooked on Netflix series Squid Game? Well then, we've got a treat in store for you as the thrilling series has its own game. For those who want to give the chilling challenges a go themselves, you can now *thankfully* try it from the palm of your hand with the Squid Game Challenge app.
CELL PHONES
The Tab

All the hints and clues to the Squid Game ending that you definitely missed

Remember just over a week ago when nobody had any idea what Squid Game was? Now it’s literally all everyone is talking about, and after you’ve watched the ending, you’ve probably gone straight to your group chat to tell everyone to watch Squid Game – if you hadn’t done that after episode one already.
TV SERIES
Design Taxi

Microsoft Creates Translucent Xbox Controllers To Celebrate 20 Years Of Gaming

This November 15 will mark two whole decades since Microsoft released the first-ever original Xbox console, disrupting the gaming industry and paving the way for the revolutionary additions of today. Still going strong against the test of time, the Xbox deserves a great birthday celebration. So, Microsoft is releasing a...
VIDEO GAMES
Design Taxi

Vans Slip-Ons Are Selling Out Thanks To Netlfix’s ‘Squid Game’

South Korean smash hit Squid Game has taken the internet by storm, with an inspired mobile game now available, and Netflix having to edit scenes due to incessant phone calls made to a leaked phone number. It seems the series’ peculiar fashion choices have also caught on, with the white...
APPAREL
gamingonphone.com

Goose Goose Duck: New imposter deduction game is now available on mobile

Goose Goose Duck is a new imposter deduction strategy game developed by Gaggle Studios, Inc, which is now available for download on Android and iOS mobile platforms. In this game, players and their fellow geese must work together to complete shared missions. In addition to completing missions, the players will also have to be vigilant about malicious Mallards and other birds, who have infiltrated their team and are constantly trying to fail the missions. Although most people will find an uncanny resemblance to the popular imposter game Among Us, Google Goose Duck is unique in its own ways and features.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Californian

Quiz: Would you survive Squid Game?

You’ve probably heard of Squid Game, a Korean Netflix show that is blowing up on the Internet. It’s about cash-strapped players that compete in various children’s games with deadly consequences, but the prize is a life-changing amount of money. You cannot escape the memes, reactions and posts based on the show. However, many are claiming that they would personally win all the games and get the jackpot. This quiz will determine if you’re really going to come out on top and survive Squid Game.
VIDEO GAMES
Design Taxi

Microsoft Showcases VR Controller That Adapts To Let You ‘Touch’ Items In Games

Microsoft Research has just developed an innovative new virtual reality (VR) controller that changes shape according to how it’s being held and used. Described as a “hand-mounted 360º shape display for grasping in virtual reality,” the ‘X-Rings’ controller consists of four expandable rings stacked atop one another. Each has a collection of sensors capable of simulating grasping objects of various shapes and even feeding back to the system to “deform” objects in the virtual space.
VIDEO GAMES

