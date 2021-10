NEW ORLEANS — From the City of New Orleans:. Today, the City of New Orleans, in partnership with the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA), announced the award of 20 properties in New Orleans East as a part of the Orleans Housing Investment Program (OHIP). This program provides affordable, single-family homeownership opportunities for families earning up to 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI), and is the fourth time it has been implemented.

