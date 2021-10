Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. You don’t have to go too far to see the real-world effects of inflation. Retailers are fighting inflation in a variety of ways, including shrinking packaging sizes to keep prices the same so customers don’t always know they’re paying more for less. So rather than diving into the reasons for inflation (ranging from worker shortages to supply-chain issues to energy costs), we thought it would be more effective to show how today’s prices compare with those of a year ago.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO