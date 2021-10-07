CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Credit: Tens of thousands in county lose £20-a-week uplift

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 37,000 county residents will lose about £1,000 a year after the government axed a pandemic-inspired benefit boost, figures suggest. The decision to end the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift has faced strong opposition, with the first ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales from high-profile politicians and campaigners who have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to scrap the contentious proposals.

The Independent

Dominic Raab defends £20 Universal Credit cut on first day of implementation

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has defended the controversial £20 cut to Universal Credit, which begins to be implemented from Wednesday, October 6th. Speaking at the Manchester conference, he said the measure was “always intended to be temporary” to help support low-income households through the pandemic with it being “the right thing to do as we come through this pandemic”.
DOMINIC RAAB
Shropshire Star

Ministers under fire after just 20 visas issued to foreign truckers

Tory Party chairman Oliver Dowden said the numbers applying for temporary permits to work in the UK were ‘relatively limited’. The Government has been accused of “incompetence” after a senior minister disclosed that only about 20 foreign lorry drivers have been granted temporary visas to work in the UK. It...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Johnson did not understand his own Brexit deal, says Cummings

The former No 10 chief adviser said he had always intended to get the Prime Minister to ‘ditch the bits we didn’t like’. Boris Johnson never understood what his Withdrawal Agreement with the EU really meant, his former chief adviser has said. Dominic Cummings said in a provocative series of...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

EU set to cut red tape caused by protocol but rebuff UK demand on role of judges

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has promised to unveil ‘very far reaching’ proposals aimed at solving the dispute. EU proposals on Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol are expected to slash red tape on Irish Sea trade but fall short of a UK demand on axing the role of European judges. European...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Irish premier welcomes EU proposals on protocol as ‘obvious way forward’

Micheal Martin said he has emphasised to Boris Johnson the importance of respecting the Good Friday Agreement. The Irish premier has described the EU’s proposals to tackle issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol as “the obvious way forward”. Measures have been announced by European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic aimed...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

EU unveils proposals to slash Brexit checks required under NI Protocol

The European Commission has not given ground on the UK demand for the removal of the European Court of Justice’s role in policing the protocol. The EU has unveiled a series of proposals that would slash the red tape burden on Irish Sea trade created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.
ECONOMY

