Universal Credit: Tens of thousands in county lose £20-a-week uplift
More than 37,000 county residents will lose about £1,000 a year after the government axed a pandemic-inspired benefit boost, figures suggest. The decision to end the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift has faced strong opposition, with the first ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales from high-profile politicians and campaigners who have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to scrap the contentious proposals.www.shropshirestar.com
