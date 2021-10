If you think of all the young players that have come through recently, it’s enough to make any Sunderland fan optimistic for the future. The likes of Jack Diamond, for instance, who did well before going out on loan. Elliot Embleton has looked very comfortable at this level. Denver Hume was a regular in the first team last season. Others are on the fringes now, and are ready to breakthrough: Ellis Taylor, Ollie Younger, Anthony Patterson, Josh Hawkes and others.

