Peter Rhodes on police photos, Covid statistics and a degree of suspicion about excuses

By Peter Rhodes
Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the latest column from Peter Rhodes. If pensioners are jailed for blocking motorways in their campaign for household insulation, will they be old lags?. If you believe the official figures, deaths following a Covid-19 diagnosis on recent Fridays were 121, 180, 164, 147 and 114. Yet the deaths on recent Sundays totalled 43, 58, 56, 56 and 61. Are Fridays up to three times deadlier than Sundays? Of course not. Right from the beginning of this pandemic, the calculating of diagnoses and deaths has been a national disgrace. If they can't count accurately at weekends, why bother at all?

