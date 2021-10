Early last week, unknown students vandalized several bathrooms in Humphreys Hall. It is not yet known the student or group of students who caused the damage, and if this remains the case a fine will be issued to all residents on the affected floors. In total, at least three faucets were ripped out of the sinks in the men’s bathrooms on the first and third floors of the building, putting them out of commision. Resident Assistants (RAs) and the Office of Residential Education are now dealing with the consequences.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO