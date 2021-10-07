CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas Goldberg: Scientists and experts get plenty wrong. But we should still trust them

By Nicholas Goldberg Los Angeles Times
Herald & Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI follow the science and trust the experts, but let's be honest: They don't always get it right. For instance, we recently learned that although public health experts had told us repeatedly that the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were equally effective, that's not actually true. Half a dozen studies, the New York Times reported, now show that Moderna offers more protection.

