Northfield, MN

Carleton Virtual Breakfast Club with Tom Fabel '68Bringing Local History To The Stage

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does a retired attorney morph into a playwright more than 50 years following his departure from Carleton? In this talk, Tom will discuss his two plays that are being produced on St. Paul stages during October: Obscenity On Trial: The Case Against Dr. Charles Malchow at the Landmark Center Theater on October 7, 8, and 10; andNot in Our Neighborhood (co-written with Eric Wood) at the History Theatre October 14-24. Obscenity On Trial concerns the 1904 prosecution of a medical school professor for his authorship of an explicit sexual book intended for professionals, and Not In Our Neighborhood concerns an incident of vicious housing discrimination against a distinguished African American couple in 1924.

