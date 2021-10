(BPT) - Over half of Americans (55%) now in the workforce will be looking for a new position over the next year, according to a survey from Bankrate.com. For the many Americans seeking new employment, whether recent grads, anyone just out of the military or leaving an unstable or low-paying job — the hardest part can be finding opportunities to learn a new trade without going into debt.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO