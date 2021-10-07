Burren College of Art

Study Abroad art students are invited to study with us in Ireland for 1-2 semesters, earning up to 15 transferrable credits each semester. Our small campus community creates an exciting platform for discussion, artistic collaboration and cross-disciplinary exchanges. Students are assigned a large studio space, to which they have access 24/7. Our campus is located in the rural West of Ireland, which creates the perfect location for ecological explorations of art. For additional information, please watch this YouTube video.