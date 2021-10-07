Sasol to lead feasibility study for Boegoebaai hydrogen project
The Boegoebaai green hydrogen development has been designated a strategic integrated project (SIP) in the South African National Development Plan. South African energy company Sasol has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Northern Cape Development Agency (NCEDA) to lead the feasibility study to explore the potential of Boegoebaai as an export hub for green hydrogen and ammonia, it said on October 6.www.naturalgasworld.com
