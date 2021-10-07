The Gaming Metaverse will Decide the Future of the Video Game Industry
Hoard Exchange enables game developers and users to integrate in-game items with the Ethereum blockchain. The Hoard platform uses NFTs minted on the. Ethereum blockchain to track and identify unique in game items. Gaming metaverse is the. future of gaming and will decide the future of the gaming industry, says Radoslaw Zagorowicz. NFT sales surged by about 200 percent in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. The rising crypto-curious people have been more inclined to participate in the rising crypto prices, quadrupling of the wealth accumulated in Ether.hackernoon.com
