NFL

The Gaming Metaverse will Decide the Future of the Video Game Industry

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 7 days ago
Hoard Exchange enables game developers and users to integrate in-game items with the Ethereum blockchain. The Hoard platform uses NFTs minted on the. Ethereum blockchain to track and identify unique in game items. Gaming metaverse is the. future of gaming and will decide the future of the gaming industry, says Radoslaw Zagorowicz. NFT sales surged by about 200 percent in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. The rising crypto-curious people have been more inclined to participate in the rising crypto prices, quadrupling of the wealth accumulated in Ether.

hackernoon.com

Related
investing.com

Electronic Arts Jumps as it Decides to Put More Video Games on Nvidia Cloud

Investing.com – Electronic Arts stock (NASDAQ:EA) rose 4% on Thursday as it agreed to put more of its video games on GeForce Now, Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cloud gaming service to target a wider audience. Nvidia traded 1.3% higher. The initial set of Electronic Arts games is streaming today in more than...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Supersocial raises $5.2M to make games for the Roblox metaverse

Making Roblox games isn’t just for teens anymore. Supersocial has raised $5.2 million to develop games for the fast-growing Roblox platform, as well as anything else that calls itself a metaverse. Columbus, Ohio-based Supersocial has 24 full-time employees making games such as the upcoming Ghostopia for Roblox. It is one...
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

Warena P2E NFT Metaverse Game Raised $1,500,000 In Latest Fundraising Cycle

Warena, the first personalized and play-to-earn NFT metaverse game, secured over $1.5 million in their latest fundraising efforts from renowned blockchain investors Genesis Builders, DAOMaker, Master Ventures, Momentum 6, Animoca, Polygon, Clovers Ventures, Infinity Capital & more. Warena gives you everything you want from an NFT game. It’s a play-to-earn...
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

Is the Future of the NFT Metaverse Self-Built Worlds?

‘Metaverse’ is a term that has recently become ubiquitous in crypto, doubtless due to the success of immersive virtual projects like Decentraland and Iluvium. The metaverse describes a vast ecosystem of often interconnected virtual environments, where players can interact with one another, explore parallel digital worlds, and buy and trade tokenized collectibles with real-world value.
COMPUTERS
Person
Vitalik Buterin
Person
Snoop Dogg
CoinTelegraph

The Metaverse: The future catalyst of Map Protocol’s CrossNFTs

The term “metauniverse,” or “metaverse,” refers to the era of the future world — the virtual world with digital land and in-game items. Perhaps this will represent the great migration of human beings entering into the world of digital space, ushering in the time of creation, life, entertainment and even working from the digital space. We’ve heard all about the craze of the nonfungible token (NFT) market and observed the rapid growth of the NFT ecosystem. For instance, in a recent Sotheby’s auction, 101 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs were sold for $24.4 million. Celebrity basketball player Stephen Curry aped in on a Bored Ape and changed his Twitter profile picture to an image of a Bored Ape. The Sandbox bought a six-trait gold-fur Bored Ape with 740 Ether (ETH), and Visa bought a CryptoPunk from Larva Labs, meaning NFTs are now essentially institutionalized.
TECHNOLOGY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Future of Augmented and Virtual Reality Gaming

Augmented Reality and Virtual technology have changed every aspect of our lives at a fast pace. One of the areas that has experienced major change is the gaming world.  And now, with the help of these two technologies, things that many believed to be impossible have become a reality.  Today, players in Canada have begun […] The post The Future of Augmented and Virtual Reality Gaming appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

DefiXBet Presents the Future of Decentralized Gaming

DefiXBet, an innovative project based on Solana, Chainlink VRF and Binance Smart Chain ecosystems is taking the DeFi-powered online gaming industry to the next level. The multichain platform holds the distinction of being one of the few clean, transparent, secure and anonymous betting platforms in the market. The DefiXBet platform...
GAMBLING
#Video Gaming#Startup#The Gaming Metaverse#Hoard Exchange#Nft#Warsaw University
cheddar.com

Advocating for Accessibility in Video Games

One video game programmer is working to make all video games more accessible for the blind and visually impaired. Brandon Cole, who is completely blind, is the accessibility consultant for Aquent Games. Through his YouTube and Twitch channel, he helps others navigate gaming systems. Cole joined Cheddar News to talk about his efforts.
VIDEO GAMES
Kiplinger

7 Metaverse Stocks for the Future of Technology

Get ready for the metaverse. Virtual reality (VR) has long been a staple of science fiction novels and movies. A "place" that seeks to blend the real world and a digital world into one. Thanks to leaps in VR technology and computing power, fiction is becoming fact – creating demand not only in this space, but also for metaverse stocks.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

The metaverse is coming for Squid Game

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, the time of the week when we niche down to a single topic. Today? Gaming. Natasha and Danny and Alex got together to discuss the gaming...
TECHNOLOGY
Digiday

Event Recap: Gaming Advertising Forum, marketers enter the metaverse

Esports and gaming more broadly influence our culture and entertainment in a profound way today. The interplay between the worlds of gaming and TV, movies, sports, business, art, food and fashion is very real, and growing. Gaming platforms like Twitch are now all-encompassing cultural hubs, livestreaming is thriving, and star...
FIFA
Twice

Raycon Steps Into The Gaming Industry With Launch Of Gaming Earbuds

Raycon steps into booming Gaming Industry – predicted to reach $295.63 billion by 2026 (Google for Games Global Insight Report) – with the launch of the Gaming Earbuds. Adding to their extensive profile of premier wireless audio products, the Gaming Earbuds are engineered with the all day streamer or NBA 2K fanatic in mind. Online social connectivity with teammates and opponents becomes seamless with features like HyperSync Low Latency Mode which minimizes delay and keeps reaction time at its peak.
RETAIL
HackerNoon

The Best Golf Games on Nintendo Switch: Mario Golf & More

Nintendo Switch has countless options when it comes to golf games. Golf Story combines SNES style golf with RPG mechanics and a zany storyline. PGA TOUR 2K21 is the closest to life gameplay experience you’ll find on the console. Golf Peaks is geared towards inducing a zen-like state of peace than it is to fire you up to take out opponents on the tee. Golf With Your Friends is the best option available on the Switch for multiplayer minigolf. NES Open Tournament Golf takes the Mario Bros across three different courses in the UK, Japan and Europe.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Squid Game-Style Video Game Potentially in Development

Squid Game has taken the world by storm since it was released on Netflix mere weeks ago. So much so, in fact, that it now sounds like some within the video game industry have taken note of its prominence. And while a video game specifically associated with the Squid Game property isn't known to currently be in the works, it sounds like some developers in the industry are looking to adapt its format for themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

The Metaverse, play-to-earn and the new economic model of gaming

The gaming industry, which has always been synonymous with fun, has grown massively in recent times, and a lot of money is now being mentioned when gaming comes up. Since the introduction of Web 3.0, there has been immense growth in the industry. At the end of 2019, the global gaming market was reportedly worth $152 billion. This growth has meant that, since the introduction of Web 3.0, there has been a consistent rate at which Web 3.0 games are growing and garnering increased adoption. A lot of money is being made, and this has, in turn, attracted a lot of new developers to the space.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

The Growing Crypto Gaming Industry: 7 Platforms You Should Know About

Virtual gaming has always been an exciting aspect of the lives of many computer-literate people worldwide. A growing network of decentralized nodes playing on different metaverse creates a whole universe beyond the real one. More cryptocurrencies are dedicating their act to gaming, including the very famous non-fungible tokens (NFTs) NFTs are a way to provide an exciting experience for users while offering them incentives within their ecosystems. Knowing what the crypto gaming industry entails is wise if you are interested in joining and investing in the robust sector.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Why the ‘games as service’ model is positive for video games

I’ll be the first to admit that I was at first turned off by the idea of “games as a service.” That term refers to the kind of modern games that are meant to be played over a long period of time. Rather than hitting the end credits after a certain number of hours, service games like Destiny 2 feed players a constant drop of new content over time, some of which requires players to pay more.
FIFA
TrendHunter.com

Remastered Video Game Collections

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Grand Theft Auto III,' Rockstar Games has announced that it will be launching the 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.'. The commemorative product is a three-in-one package that will include remastered versions of the classic GTA videogames: 'Grand Theft Auto III,'...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

710
Followers
9K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

