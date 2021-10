SMITHVILLE – After falling in the first two sets, the Smithville Lady Noles rallied back to secure a 3-2 victory against Booneville on Thursday night. Smithville led the majority of the first set, but Booneville came back towards the end to take a 26-24 set win. Booneville pulled away late once again in the second set to capture a 25-23 win. Smithville went on to take the next three sets, 25-17, 25-19 and 15-6 to seal their 11th win of the season.

SMITHVILLE, MS ・ 7 DAYS AGO