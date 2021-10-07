CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rage Against the Machine returned half their fee to Coachella after its first-ever festival lost money

By Anna Rose
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRage Against the Machine played the inaugural Coachella in 1999, but according to guitarist. , the band returned half their fee after the festival lost money in its first year. In a new interview with the Tuna on Toast podcast, Morello said that because the festival had been so unsuccessful...

