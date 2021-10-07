Corrections - 10/07/2021

In the Sept. 30 issue of the Times, the age of Wanda Hansler’s husband, Dick, was misstated. Mr. Hansler is 97 years old. The Times regrets the error. It was stated in the Sept. 30/Oct. 1 edition of the Times that Solon resident Julia Gudalevich, 13, was the first girl on the all-boys Solon Soccer Club. The Times learned following publication that Julia was one of the first in recent years. Formerly the Solon Strikers, the Solon Soccer Club has included other female players such as Lani Smith and Molli Dunn.