How the Pandemic Hacked the Way We Eat Breakfast [Infographic]
56% of Americans, including 87% of all parents, do not enjoy breakfast as their first meal of the day. The majority of Americans would rather have a few more minutes of sleep than get up early enough to make breakfast. The number one reason for skipping breakfast is that 50% of us believe it’s the most time-consuming meal to prepare. Even though the percentage of breakfast eaters has not increased during the pandemic, the percentages of consumption of breakfast foods actually has increased a good deal.hackernoon.com
Comments / 0