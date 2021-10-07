CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

17 Face Serums That Do the Most But Don't Cost More Than $40

By Sarah Yang
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Face serums are beloved because they're so lightweight but pack a big punch when it comes to skincare benefits. They serve a wide variety of skin needs. Do you have totally dehydrated, flaky skin? There's a serum for that. Or what if you want something that has a little bit of exfoliating action to get rid of dead skin cells and dirt? There's one for that, too. And what about something with anti-aging benefits? Oh, there's definitely an option for you.

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Best Hair Growth Vitamins: Top Supplements For Longer Hair & To Prevent Hair Loss

What’s up with people’s tresses? Do they have thin, flat hair that takes forever for them to grow, or are they struggling with bald patches? They might want to try supplements designed for these concerns. Supplements can be helpful if the problem is caused by something other than genetics and age-related changes in body chemistry.
HAIR CARE
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

The Top Treatment Serums at Sephora All Cost Less Than $20

Twenty bucks can buy you six Scrub Daddy sponges, a can of hairspray beloved by Megan Markle, or—should skin care be more your thing—a supercharged treatment serum at Sephora. Take a gander at the beauty retailer’s “treatment serum” section of its website, and you’ll notice a bevy of products at surprisingly low prices—many 20 dollars or less.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Vitamin E#Oily Skin#Skin Tone#Dry Skin#Neutrogena
whowhatwear

These Are the 8 Best Curling Irons to Fake Thicker Hair (Really)

I’ll give you the bad news first. Here it goes: There’s no magic potion for thickening hair that’s naturally thin. I know this better than anyone. No matter how much I’ve wished it to be true, my naturally fine hair hasn’t transformed into the super-voluminous ’90s-supermodel ’do of my dreams. Now for the good news: We fine-haired people aren’t powerless. In fact, there are a variety of things we can do to support our strands and give the appearance of body and density.
HAIR CARE
Parents Magazine

This Drugstore Hair Growth Oil Is 'Magic' for Restoring Thinning Strands

When a beauty product starts flying off shelves both virtual and literal, you know there's been a disturbance in The Force. Sometimes it's because the buy in question went viral on TikTok, and other times, it's because a celebrity name-dropped the product. As a beauty writer, I've seen it happen time and again, and the latest product that's about to become impossible to find is Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil (Buy It, $11, target.com).
HAIR CARE
thedoctorstv.com

Skin Expert Reveals How Often Should You Be Showering

Celebrity showering habits recently made headlines with stars admitting they do not bathe themselves or their kids daily, with others saying they shower multiple times each day. The Doctors call on skin expert and dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra to weigh in. Dr. Andrew Ordon and Dr. Nita Landry say they...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Health

What to Know About Cherry Angiomas, or Those Red Moles You Might See on Your Skin

Lots of little bumps or spots of various colors can pop up on your skin—there are some of the more common ones, like whiteheads or blackheads; moles that can range in colors from pink to blue (yes, really); and skin-colored growths called skin tags. But one type of mark might seem a little more alarming than others: a small, dark or light red bump, better known as a cherry angioma.
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Lotion Bars Resolve Every Problem You’ve Ever Had With Bottled Lotion

Bottled lotions will always get the job done for chronically dry skin, but lotion bars offer the same moisturization in a much more enticing package. What are Lotion Bars? Just like there is liquid soap and bar soap, there are liquid lotion and lotion bars too. Essentially, lotion bars are compressed, solid hunks of lotion at room temperature, typically made from ingredients such as beeswax, cocoa butter or shea butter, vitamin E and some essential oils for bar firmness and fragrance. Because they’re water-less solids, lotion bars are easily transportable and involve less packaging waste, so they’re more convenient and eco-friendly. How to...
LIFESTYLE
whowhatwear

Amazon's Holiday Beauty Event Just Popped Off (This Is Your Cue to Go Wild)

I know, I know. Just when you almost recovered from (and cozied up to) the fact that it's almost Halloween, here we are throwing holiday shopping in your face. But when it comes to crazy-amazing deals at one of our favorite beauty retailers like Amazon, can you blame us? For the first time in history, the site is blessing us with the biggest of signs to get a jump on A) your holiday shopping list (hey, if you're a procrastinator like us, it's not a half-bad idea) and/or B) simply stockpiling all of your winter beauty saviors ahead of time, so your limbs and complexion don't pay the price late on. We don't know about you, but we're manifesting dewy, chapped-free skin all winter long.
MAKEUP
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
30Seconds

Nutrition for Thicker Hair: 4 Foods That May Help Thicken Your Hair

Foods that are high in protein, omega 3 fatty acids, iron, zinc and biotin are amazing for hair growth and health. Here are a few foods to consider adding to your diet:. Salmon: This oily fish contains ultra-high amounts of omega 3 fatty acids which promote healthy, beautiful hair. We love salmon baked in foil with lemon and pepper and served with baby spinach (another hair-loving powerhouse) for a fuss-free meal.
HAIR CARE
Woman's World

Why You Should Stop Reheating Your Coffee in the Microwave ASAP — Especially if You’re Over 65

Slowly sipping on a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Nothing beats that warmth, comfort, and energy boost it gives you as you dive into your to-do list for the day… that is, until it gets cold. If you’re the kind of person who gets intensely focused on something, chances are you forget about your drink until it cools down and you need to make a trip to the microwave. Unfortunately, reheating coffee in the microwave has some serious downsides.
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy