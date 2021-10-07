CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Petros brothers anchor Dragons up front

By Mike Shaffer sports@starbeacon.com
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCfCx_0cJhpy7W00

Sam Petros will tell you that the present is important, but also is the future.

Of course, Lakeside’s senior left tackle can also talk about the past ... how it’s nothing like the present.

“My freshman year, we were lacking numbers,” Petros said. “We didn’t really have a true offensive line. It was like we had two linebackers that came down and played and at one point, our backup quarterback came down and played.”

Lakeside went 2-8 that season.

This year, that has been anything but the case with the offensive line.

Anchored by Petros, with his freshman brother Grayson, at the other tackle, Lakeside has been able to control the line of scrimmage throughout the season and are now positioned with a chance to post its first winning record in nearly two decades.

The Dragons enter Week 8 with a record of 3-3. They’ll meet sate power Kirtland on Friday night before finishing the regular season with Orange and Edgewood.

The strength Lakeside has no doubt been their ability to run the football. J’Shon Sanders and Elijah Jefferson or ‘thunder and lightning’ as head coach Buzz Edwards refers to them as have averaged around 200 combined yards a game.

Sam Petros said the guys upfront take a ton of pride in those numbers.

“They’re essentially running on our backs” he said. “We’re paving the path for them.”

The running backs are the players he takes the most pride in.

His little brother also takes that role.

Grayson Petros took over the starting right tackle spot in Week 2 against Madison. Prior to the start of the season, there was uncertainty over whether he would start on the same line as his older brother or not.

As Grayson continued to work during the summer, though, his brother believed more and more that they’d be on the field together.

“Honestly it started in the offseason,’ Sam Petros said. “Grayson kept up with me. He showed up for all the offseason stuff. Even when he didn’t have to lift, he came with me on the weekends. When his numbers started skyrocketing, when he was able to put over 400 pounds on the bar for the squat, I knew there was a chance.”

Grayson put in the work, but having his brother as a mentor gave him a huge advantage.

“We go in the backyard and practice plays all the time,” the younger Petros said. “Basically, he’s my role model, I try to copy off from everything he does.”

Players like the Petros’ are why the Lakeside program, after years of frustration, appears to be on the verge of turning the corner. Edwards believes in developing linemen in the weight room during the offseason.

The Petros boys are two players who have bought in and now provide proof that what the coach’s philosphy works.

“I think Sam is the best linemen in the county, and one of the top ones in northeast Ohio,” Edwards said. “He’s very seasoned. He started four years, he had 29 starts under his belt. He’s done nothing but work his tail off and earned everything he’s gotten.”

Looking at the younger brother now compared to where the older one was as a freshman, Edwards said the potential is extremely high.

“Grayson is just following his brother’s lead,” Edwards said. “As an older brother to a younger brother, he showed him what hard work is in the offseason. A lot of people do not understand the drive that those two kids have.

“We work out four days a week, but Sam and Grayson will work out on the weekends. Grayson is one of the most talented freshmen linemen that I have been around and I have been coaching offensive line for 17 years. I’ve had all-state players and scholarship players. Grayson has the ability and the athleticism and physical strength. He has all the tools to be even better than Sam if he continues to work as hard as he works.”

Between the Petros boys are sophomores Randy Valeriano, Hassani Sy, and Gavin Grant.

The Dragons will also have Sanders back next year, but Jefferson will graduate.

“The cupboard is getting plentiful,” Edwards said. “The future is bright.”

Sam Petros knows his future is only for a few more games. But being part of the past, and knowing what has been done to change it, he’s excited as anyone about the present and the future.

“We’re obviously trying to win now, but we’ve been building foundations,” he said. “As good as we are now, as improved as we are, a lot of those guys are going to come back. We’re done with the 3-7, 2-8 stuff, that’s no more. We’re turning this into a winning culture.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Turning to Caleb Williams doesn't make sense

Norman, Oklahoma was on pins and needles the entire way last night as Oklahoma faced off against West Virginia. The Sooners would win the game by a score of 16-13. It was not easy and it included a roller coaster of emotions. It’s fairly obvious to point out that the center of their issues was the Sooners’ offensive woes.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
US 103.3

Vikings Coach & QB Have Violent Exchange After Win

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had a perplexing moment with his quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Vikings' kicker Greg Joseph smashed a 54-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory over the Lions. As the kick went through the uprights, quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to give coach Zimmer a love punch and a push, Zimmer pushed Cousins back, and then it appeared he had to be restrained by another coach. They separated at that point and the full-on celebration began. Here's that exchange by the Cousins and Zimmer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Petros Brothers#Dragons#Orange And Edgewood
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TODAY.com

Photo of high school football player helping opponent goes viral

One high school football player in Iowa is proving that a little empathy goes a long way. During an early September Friday night football game, Charles City wide receiver Mario Hoefer was cramping pretty badly. "I thought I was drinking enough water, but I wasn't," Hoefer, 18, told TODAY Parents.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
On3.com

USA Today Coaches Poll Top-25 released following Week 6

Week 6 was possibly one of the most exciting weekends in college football in recent memory. Top ranked Alabama fell to unranked Texas A&M and there were multiple intriguing Top 25 matchups on the slate. Following the Week 6 action, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray’s shocking injury status is bad news for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, but they could be in trouble if Kyler Murray’s latest debacle proves to be serious. According to Field Yates of ESPN, Murray has been added to the Cardinals’ injury report because of a right shoulder issue. He did participate in the team’s practice, but at a limited capacity due to the issue. While Arizona did not reveal further details about the issue, Yates noted that the superstar quarterback received some medical attention during the closing stages of their Week 5 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Star Beacon

Star Beacon

Ashtabula, OH
1K+
Followers
64
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Star Beacon

Comments / 0

Community Policy