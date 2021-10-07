CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, OH

Madison's Bottar advances to DI district tennis tournament

By Staff Report
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6KqA_0cJhpnel00

Elizabeth Bottar admits the last couple of days have been crazy.

But the Madison senior navigated her way through a tough Division I sectional tennis tournament in singles at Solon and advanced to the district next week.

Bottar is scheduled to play Solon’s Niya Fried, the top-seed, today for district seeding.

“Last year, I made it to the third round,” Bottar said. “My goal was to get through this year.”

Bottar is just the third Madison girls tennis player to advance to district, joining Karla Kershaw and Ingrid Brainard in 2002.

Bottar opened the sectional with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Mentor’s Ana Paglio, then defeated Lakeside’s Ayranna Toth 6-4, 6-4.

In the quarterfinals, Bottar beat Shaker Heights Alexis Glinzler 6-2, 6-2 which brought up a semifinal match against Solon’s Ariel Hsieh.

Bottar battled her way to a 1-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over the fourth seed.

“After playing basketball, I take a lot of lessons in the spring,” Bottar said. “My mental game has gotten stronger.”

The Division I district tournament is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. on Oct. 14 at Springside Athletic Club in Akron with the championship on Oct. 16.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Bottar said of the district tournament. “I’m going to try and play my best.”

Also in singles, Lakeside’s Katie Klug advanced to the third round.

Klug defeated Howland’s Chelsea Moorhead 6-1, 6-2 and Warren Harding’s Rylie Rieser 6-0, 6-0 to reach the third round.

Klug then went against Solon’s Phoebe Shi, the second-seeded singles player, and dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision.

Shi is slated to play Chardon’s Maddy Athchley in the other semifinal.

DIVISION II

Geneva, St. John, Edgewood, Jefferson and Conneaut opened sectional action at Solon on Wednesday.

The county schools were shut out of district competition based on the results.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Madison, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Conneaut, OH
City
Jefferson, OH
City
Akron, OH
City
Chardon, OH
Madison, OH
Basketball
City
Solon, OH
City
Lakeside, OH
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
Star Beacon

Star Beacon

Ashtabula, OH
1K+
Followers
64
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Star Beacon

Comments / 0

Community Policy