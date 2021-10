The Brookport Senior Citizens and the Next Generation will hold their monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the First Baptist Church activity building off Pell Road. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with a short business meeting at 10 a.m. Bingo is the plan for the day. Participants are asked to bring an inexpensive gift to serve as a prize. Lunch will be a bring-your-own brown bag and drink. Everyone is welcome.