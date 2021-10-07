I Spotted This Controversial Skirt Trend All Over Paris Fashion Week

Do you hear that? It sounds like...the end of Fashion Month. Yes, after a whole month of updating you on the latest trends on the runways to the standout outfits worn by showgoers in every city, it's time to bid adieu—at least until February. Paris Fashion Week always ends the month off on a wonderful note, and this time the street style scene left equally as good of a lasting impression on us. A trend we noted both on and off the runways, however? Mini skirts. If you're an avid reader of Who What Wear, you'll notice that we have talked about the return of the mini skirt for quite a while, but the controversial trend is showing no end in sight for this season. It seems that the Y2K revival is showing up in the wardrobes of more than just Gen-Zers, after all.