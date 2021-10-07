Wusong Road, Chinese American Restaurant and Tiki Bar, Slated for Late Fall Harvard Square Debut
Chinese restaurant and tiki bar Wusong Road is set to open in mid-November at 112 Mt. Auburn St. — the former location of Les Sablons. By Truong L. Nguyen. Harvard Square will soon welcome Wusong Road, a newly established Chinese American restaurant and tiki bar headed by chef Jason Doo and Thomas Brush, the owner of Felipe’s Taqueria.
