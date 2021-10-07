CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Life Insurance Company Ladder Climbs With $100 Million Series D

By Editor
svdaily.com
 7 days ago

PALO ALTO — Ladder, which offers flexible life insurance in minutes, has raised a $100 million Series D round. The company says it has more than quadrupled revenue last year and plans to issue $30 billion in LadderLife coverage by year end. The $100 million financing round was led by...

svdaily.com

Life Insurance Startup Ladder Raises $100M

Digital life insurance company Ladder raised $100 million in a new round of funding, the company said Monday. Ladder offers between $100,000 and $8 million in life insurance term policies for people between the ages of 20 and 60. Users can sign up through their phone and adjust their coverage as their life changes. Through Ladder’s app, users can add more coverage if, for example, they have another child and need more life insurance. Similarly, they can reduce their life insurance and premium if they pay down a mortgage or their children grow up.
