Today’s article is all about the upcoming match of RCB vs SRH IPL 2021, its predictions, and much more. The team of Royal Challengers Bangalore has already qualified in the play-offs, and now it seems that they are all set to go into the top 2. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad is out of the race for the play-offs but could prove to be a tough competition to the other franchise. This 52nd match of Indian Premier League 2021 is going to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. As you know, both the teams have proved themselves to be strong competitors on the field. A tough competition can be seen in this match to be held on 6th October.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO