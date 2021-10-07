CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Recycling Coffee Pods: Get the Lowdown

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://theboonroom.com/sustainability-ideas/recycling-coffee-pods/. Drinking coffee is a morning ritual. Whether it’s espresso or blonde roast, extra cream or no sugar—everyone has their version of the perfect cup. That’s what’s so great about coffee. Single-cup coffee makers, hugely popular in the US, are common kitchen staples. They are convenient, allowing coffee drinkers to enjoy a single cup instead of a full pot. Yet, single-cup coffee makers produce a large amount of waste. Billions of single-use coffee pods are thrown away every year, ending up in landfills and adding to the current pollution problem.

