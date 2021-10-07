CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burton, OH

Bulletin board - 10/07/2021

By Julie Hullett Follow Julie Hullett
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurton Elementary School alumni, former teachers and community members will have the opportunity to celebrate memories at an upcoming Alumni and Community Open House event from 5-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. Refreshments will be provided. Parking will be available in the back lot of the school or at Century Village. Attendees are encouraged to take photos and bring a favorite memory, which will be digitized and archived to share with future generations. After saying a final goodbye to the Burton Elementary School building, attendees are welcomed to support the Badgers as they play their final home football game at 7 p.m.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Burton, OH
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulletin Board#Community Open House#Badgers#The Chevy Network#Chevrolet
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy