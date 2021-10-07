Bulletin board - 10/07/2021

Burton Elementary School alumni, former teachers and community members will have the opportunity to celebrate memories at an upcoming Alumni and Community Open House event from 5-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. Refreshments will be provided. Parking will be available in the back lot of the school or at Century Village. Attendees are encouraged to take photos and bring a favorite memory, which will be digitized and archived to share with future generations. After saying a final goodbye to the Burton Elementary School building, attendees are welcomed to support the Badgers as they play their final home football game at 7 p.m.