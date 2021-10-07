Live and learn - 10/07/2021

Students of West Geauga Elementary School took advantage of the recent sunny weather to participate in the Westwood Walk and Laps for Lindsey. These annual fund-raising events, sponsored by the respective buildings’ Parent Teacher Organizations, were cancelled last school year due to the pandemic. The activities resumed this year, complete with bottled water and fresh fruit snacks for the participants. This year, the activities raised over $25,000 for Lindsey and over $28,000 for Westwood. The monies are used by the organizations to replenish their funds to support the students and teachers of West G. The West Geauga School District appreciates the work and dedication of their families.

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO