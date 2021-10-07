Live and learn - 10/07/2021
The kindergarten students at St. Helen School in Newbury, along with their teacher Theresa Charmley, had a delightful birthday celebration for Johnny Appleseed last week. While learning about Johnny Appleseed and his love for apples, the students also explored, described and compared different varieties of apples. Johnny Appleseed’s birthday was Sept. 26, so the culminating activity was making homemade applesauce for his birthday celebration.www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
