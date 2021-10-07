Bulletin board - Orange 10/07/2021
The Orange High School 2021 Senior Homecoming Court includes Ava Rezaee, Marc Kousa, Katherine Hamilton, Anthony Fatica, Delilah Regalbuto, John Boyle, Courtney Taylor, Caden Vincent, Stella Colich and Elijah Jackson. The 2021 homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime of the Varsity football game on Oct. 8 when the Orange Lions take on the Perry Pirates. Court members will be introduced during the pre-game along with parents of the senior court.www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
