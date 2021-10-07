CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

Bulletin board - Kenston 10/07/2021

By Julie Hullett Follow Julie Hullett
chagrinvalleytoday.com
Kenston High School students named their 2021 homecoming court. They are Jacob Kovalski, back left, Dylan May, Jack Rieger, Jake Vasil, Justin Ford, Sethinroth Brown, Nicholas Beebe, Alec Barrett, Lilah Cornell, front left, Sheridan Sawyer, Quinn Rinke, Claire Roch, Maddie Blazey, Kelsi Currington, Ashley Handwerk and Lily Peters. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime during the Oct. 8 football game against Willoughby South High School.

